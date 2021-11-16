CELL

Cellframe Network is a scalable, open-source, next-generation platform for building and bridging blockchains and services secured by post-quantum encryption.

NameCELL

RankNo.1409

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2.66%

Circulation Supply28,599,167.9041012

Max Supply30,300,000

Total Supply32,559,591

Circulation Rate0.9438%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High13.189931682469501,2021-11-16

Lowest Price0.12761940186248863,2023-06-01

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionCellframe Network is a scalable, open-source, next-generation platform for building and bridging blockchains and services secured by post-quantum encryption.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.