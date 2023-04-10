CGPT

ChainGPT is an advanced AI model designed to help with crypto & blockchain needs, code contracts, explain concepts, answer questions, analyze markets, and more.

NameCGPT

RankNo.561

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1,00%

Circulation Supply866 241 816,0630443

Max Supply1 000 000 000

Total Supply997 773 804,5854142

Circulation Rate0.8662%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.5567279175745941,2024-03-12

Lowest Price0.008,2023-04-10

Public BlockchainBSC

