Cheqd is a privacy-preserving payment and credential network that empowers users and organisations with ownership, portability, and control over their data. Building upon Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) and Verifiable Credentials, data can be transacted while prioritising individual privacy and market-first principles.

RankNo.1144

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.07%

Circulation Supply642,492,815

Max Supply1,243,225,903

Total Supply1,254,906,102

Circulation Rate0.5167%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.7058000107411805,2021-11-29

Lowest Price0.012413606257030118,2025-07-02

Public BlockchainCHEQ

Social Media

