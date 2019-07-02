CHZ

Chiliz is a leading digital currency for sports tokenization, powering the world’s first scalable fan engagement & rewards app Socios.com where fans can buy & trade branded Fan Tokens as well as vote in club-focused surveys & polls, and win exclusive rewards and once-in-a-life-time opportunities. Till now, Chiliz has announced official partnerships with 20 leading sports organisations including Barcelona, Juventus, .Paris Sain-Germain, AC Milan, AS Roma, Atletico Madrid, Galatasaray, and Dota2 back-to-back winner OG.

NameCHZ

RankNo.98

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.47%

Circulation Supply10,207,952,717

Max Supply

Total Supply10,207,952,717

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2019-07-02 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.89147509,2021-03-13

Lowest Price0.0040007649349,2019-09-27

Public BlockchainETH

