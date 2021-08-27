CITY

$CITY is the name of the only official Manchester City F.C. Fan Token.

NameCITY

RankNo.1207

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)26.76%

Circulation Supply11,964,106

Max Supply19,740,000

Total Supply19,740,000

Circulation Rate0.606%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High36.89926205,2021-08-27

Lowest Price0.43762089456992603,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainCHZ

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.