Circle xStock (CRCLx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. CRCLx tracks the price of Circle Internet Group (the underlying). CRCLx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Circle Internet Group, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

NameCRCLX

RankNo.1139

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)16,833.73%

Circulation Supply79,598.43328706

Max Supply0

Total Supply79,598.43328706

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High258.3037707311062,2025-07-18

Lowest Price108.7001141157051,2025-09-05

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Loading...