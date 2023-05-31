CRETA

Founded and forged by world-class experts from game engine development, publishing, marketing, and blockchain technology, Creta guarantees to be the most creative and innovative blockchain platform in the cutting-edge quality and performance. CRETA provides a cyclical world that is interlocked with reality, composed for you to enjoy all services, including content creation, play, transaction, communication, and so on. All gathered in one common world where players and creators are the same and can create their own universes.

NameCRETA

RankNo.1419

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply1,466,307,454

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1466%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.382079672694401,2023-05-31

Lowest Price0.002530519405961538,2025-11-22

Public BlockchainMATIC

