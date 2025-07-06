CROSS

CROSS is a Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for Web3 gaming. Its business model focuses on providing full-stack infrastructure for on-chain games and capturing value through gas fees, DEX trading, NFT transactions, and developer tools. The project’s vision is to create a scalable, performance-driven ecosystem that bridges Web2-scale gaming with Web3 ownership and token economies.

NameCROSS

RankNo.453

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2.14%

Circulation Supply335,222,890

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3352%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.4431755260236053,2025-07-18

Lowest Price0.04656997751656906,2025-07-06

Public BlockchainBSC

