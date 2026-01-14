CRWDON

Ondo Global Markets is a platform designed to bring traditional public security onchain, with tokens that are freely transferable and usable in DeFi.

NameCRWDON

RankNo.3601

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1,379.42%

Circulation Supply7.10371628

Max Supply0

Total Supply28.847314

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High475.6544190920857,2026-01-14

Lowest Price450.6171083981478,2026-01-15

Public BlockchainETH

