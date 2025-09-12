CSCOON

Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain.

NameCSCOON

RankNo.1863

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)773.92%

Circulation Supply24,788.49160525

Max Supply0

Total Supply24,788.49160525

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High75.27336087226887,2025-11-03

Lowest Price66.14352617950215,2025-09-12

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionOndo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.