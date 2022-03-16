CULTDAO

CULT is the tradable and liquid token of CULT DAO, transacting CULT will contribute to the protocol by filling the DAO treasury slowly, to fund investments into decentralised technologies. This is achieved due to a 0.4% tax on all CULT transactions.

NameCULTDAO

RankNo.1090

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply4 318 690 730 920

Max Supply6 666 666 666 666

Total Supply4 957 113 505 372

Circulation Rate0.6478%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.00007365994530623,2022-04-02

Lowest Price0.000000148125207036,2022-03-16

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionCULT is the tradable and liquid token of CULT DAO, transacting CULT will contribute to the protocol by filling the DAO treasury slowly, to fund investments into decentralised technologies. This is achieved due to a 0.4% tax on all CULT transactions.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.