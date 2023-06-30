CVN

Seizing the opportunity to build the preeminent Layer 2 chain for humanity, the Conscious Network is poised to become the largest web3 platform, a cornerstone of equitable opportunity.

NameCVN

RankNo.7478

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply200,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High11.1026994988653,2023-06-30

Lowest Price0.049121587463801665,2025-06-06

Public BlockchainCVN

IntroductionSeizing the opportunity to build the preeminent Layer 2 chain for humanity, the Conscious Network is poised to become the largest web3 platform, a cornerstone of equitable opportunity.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.