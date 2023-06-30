CVN

Seizing the opportunity to build the preeminent Layer 2 chain for humanity, the Conscious Network is poised to become the largest web3 platform, a cornerstone of equitable opportunity.

NameCVN

RankNo.7478

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply200,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High11.1026994988653,2023-06-30

Lowest Price0.049121587463801665,2025-06-06

Public BlockchainCVN

IntroductionSeizing the opportunity to build the preeminent Layer 2 chain for humanity, the Conscious Network is poised to become the largest web3 platform, a cornerstone of equitable opportunity.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
CVN/USDT
CVN
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (CVN)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
CVN/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (CVN)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...