CVX

Convex allows Curve.fi liquidity providers to earn trading fees and claim boosted CRV without locking CRV themselves. Liquidity providers can receive boosted CRV and liquidity mining rewards with minimal effort.

NameCVX

RankNo.161

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)8.93%

Circulation Supply99,131,847.85575867

Max Supply0

Total Supply99,945,260.171549

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High62.68817812800717,2022-01-01

Lowest Price0.7401543600879215,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainETH

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.