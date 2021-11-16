DAI

Dai is a Ethereum ERC20 token from MakerDAO project. MakerDAO (MKR) Maker is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token — the Dai. Dai is a cryptocurrency that automatically reacts to emergent market conditions in order to stabilize its value against the major world currencies. Dai is created by the Dai Stablecoin System, a decentralized platform that runs on the Ethereum blockchain.

NameDAI

RankNo.24

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0015%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2.03%

Circulation Supply5,365,382,702.664872

Max Supply∞

Total Supply5,365,382,702.664872

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued1 USDT

All-Time High3.668397883943107,2021-11-16

Lowest Price0.8970032280541823,2023-03-11

Public BlockchainETH

