DOGS

The image of DOGS is inspired by Spotty, a mascot created by TON founder Pavel Durov for the Telegram community, embodying its unique spirit and culture. According to the project's community announcement, this coin is not just for fun. All its sales revenue supports orphanages and children's homes, continuing Spotty's charitable legacy.

Name: DOGS

Rank: No.715

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply516,750,000,000

Max Supply550,000,000,000

Total Supply550,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9395%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.001644096114028641,2024-08-28

Lowest Price0.000023851056598138,2025-10-10

Public Blockchain: TONCOIN

Sector

Social Media

DOGS/USDT
DOGS
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (DOGS)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
