DOT

Polkadot is a platform with low barriers to entry for flexible, autonomous economies acting together within Polkadot’s shared security umbrella. Polkadot is a revolution, not just in blockchain technology but also towards enabling fairer peer-to-peer digital jurisdictions.

NameDOT

RankNo.27

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0014%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)18.65%

Circulation Supply1,634,581,453.9225886

Max Supply∞

Total Supply1,634,581,453.9225886

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2019-05-05 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High55.00497580824179,2021-11-04

Lowest Price1.4103944936460255,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainDOT

IntroductionPolkadot is a platform with low barriers to entry for flexible, autonomous economies acting together within Polkadot’s shared security umbrella. Polkadot is a revolution, not just in blockchain technology but also towards enabling fairer peer-to-peer digital jurisdictions.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.