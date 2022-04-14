ESX

EstateX is pioneering the democratization of the $300 trillion global real estate market, addressing critical pain points and making property ownership accessible, affordable, and flexible. By harnessing blockchain technology, EstateX empowers anyone to start building a diversified real estate portfolio with as little as $100, shattering traditional barriers and unlocking opportunities for wealth generation globally.

NameESX

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply12 600 000 000

Total Supply7 000 000 000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBASE

EstateX is pioneering the democratization of the $300 trillion global real estate market, addressing critical pain points and making property ownership accessible, affordable, and flexible. By harnessing blockchain technology, EstateX empowers anyone to start building a diversified real estate portfolio with as little as $100, shattering traditional barriers and unlocking opportunities for wealth generation globally.

Sector

Social Media

Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

