EVER

Everscale is a fast, secure and scalable network with near-zero fees, which can process up to a million transactions per second thanks to its unique dynamic sharding technology. The network was originally built off of the Durov brothers' TON concept before launching as a separate entity. The change to Everscale was predicated by the network’s robust development which saw it move way beyond the original technological offerings of TON and build an entire ecosystem around its platforms and products, replete with its own nodes and technology. The ecosystem features a number of products, including a DEX and bridges with other blockchains.

NameEVER

RankNo.795

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply1 985 523 482

Max Supply0

Total Supply2 117 524 486

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.69952867,2020-10-26

Lowest Price0.006523753672230483,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainFREETON

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.