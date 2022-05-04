EVMOS

Evmos is a scalable and interoperable Ethereum, built on Proof-of-Stake with fast-finality.

NameEVMOS

RankNo.6909

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply785,632,037

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.5631978576814385,2022-05-04

Lowest Price0.000375283352851051,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainEVMOS

IntroductionEvmos is a scalable and interoperable Ethereum, built on Proof-of-Stake with fast-finality.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.