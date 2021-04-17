EWT

Energy Web Ecosystem is collaborating with the world's largest enterprises, focused on accelerating the energy transition. Our enterprise-grade solutions enhance coordination across complex energy markets, unlocking the full potential of clean, distributed energy resources for businesses, grid operators, and customers.

NameEWT

RankNo.690

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.60%

Circulation Supply30,062,138

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply83,253,253.43412529

Circulation Rate0.3006%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High22.22484866,2021-04-17

Lowest Price0.500832477028,2020-04-01

Public BlockchainNONE

IntroductionEnergy Web Ecosystem is collaborating with the world's largest enterprises, focused on accelerating the energy transition. Our enterprise-grade solutions enhance coordination across complex energy markets, unlocking the full potential of clean, distributed energy resources for businesses, grid operators, and customers.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
EWT/USDT
Energy Web
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (EWT)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
EWT/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (EWT)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...