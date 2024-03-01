FACT

Factor is a decentralized cryptographic compute network that turns compute power into real-world value by solving meaningful mathematical problems. Designed around the principle of Useful Proof-of-Work, Factor enables the factoring of large integers, a process at the core of modern encryption and digital security, to be distributed, verified, and rewarded transparently on-chain. Built for researchers, miners, developers, and institutions, Factor offers a fully open platform for Factoring-as-a-Service (FaaS). Anyone can post factoring challenges (bounties), participate in solving them, and access a verified, auditable record of activity through the network. Initial development funded by Coinbase.

NameFACT

RankNo.1836

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2.02%

Circulation Supply1,112,973.28252883

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,112,973.28252883

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High110.14399679956479,2024-03-01

Lowest Price1.1412111278010937,2025-11-04

Public BlockchainFACT

IntroductionFactor is a decentralized cryptographic compute network that turns compute power into real-world value by solving meaningful mathematical problems. Designed around the principle of Useful Proof-of-Work, Factor enables the factoring of large integers, a process at the core of modern encryption and digital security, to be distributed, verified, and rewarded transparently on-chain. Built for researchers, miners, developers, and institutions, Factor offers a fully open platform for Factoring-as-a-Service (FaaS). Anyone can post factoring challenges (bounties), participate in solving them, and access a verified, auditable record of activity through the network. Initial development funded by Coinbase.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
FACT/USDT
Factor
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (FACT)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
FACT/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (FACT)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...