$FACY is the token of AI Seer’s fact-checking platform Facticity, used for community rewards. The platform has about 3,000 weekly active users, including research and government organizations. Its bot @ArAIstotle focuses on fact-checking in the Web3 space. Starting September 9, 16.7% of tokens will unlock and be distributed based on points, which can be earned by holding $FACY, interacting with the bot, or providing correct information.

