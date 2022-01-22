FLUID

Instadapp platform is a full-feature platform for both users and developers to leverage the full potential of DeFi. The Instadapp protocol ('DSL') acts as the middleware that aggregates multiple DeFi protocols into one upgradable smart contract layer. This structure allows Instadapp to access the full potential of Decentralized Finance.

NameFLUID

RankNo.215

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)11.10%

Circulation Supply77,488,208.8672596

Max Supply0

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High29.357592471347616,2021-11-16

Lowest Price0,2022-01-22

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

