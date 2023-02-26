FUND

Native token fueling the Unification ecosystem. FUND empowers Beacons, WRKChains, and UNODE (deploying 2023). Unification $FUND is a hybrid blockchain that allows deployment of WRKChains. xFUND’s supply starts at 0. It’s purpose is to enable off-chain governance for the entire Unification ecosystem and power a suite of products, including Oracle of Oracles.

NameFUND

RankNo.2491

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply34,447,402

Max Supply0

Total Supply120,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.6818340807923023,2023-02-26

Lowest Price0.002025981600393139,2025-08-02

Public BlockchainFUND

Sector

Social Media

