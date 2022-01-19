FUSE

The Fuse network is a permissionless and border-less public ledger designed for easy integration of everyday payments. It's anchored to Ethereum using a bridge which allows any token to freely move between Ethereum and the Fuse-chain. A Token is minted on Ethereum and then moved to the Fuse-chain, where it gets access to a wide range of features and business plugins that brings it to life.

NameFUSE

RankNo.1881

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.14%

Circulation Supply219,882,167.4558336

Max Supply0

Total Supply388,042,564.48103

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.137374549302839,2022-01-19

Lowest Price0.006030981089882826,2025-11-03

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionThe Fuse network is a permissionless and border-less public ledger designed for easy integration of everyday payments. It's anchored to Ethereum using a bridge which allows any token to freely move between Ethereum and the Fuse-chain. A Token is minted on Ethereum and then moved to the Fuse-chain, where it gets access to a wide range of features and business plugins that brings it to life.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.