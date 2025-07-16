GAI

The first MCP-based, GraphRAG-Powered AI data layer enabling the integration of RWAs into the world of DeFAI. GraphAI introduces a revolutionary approach to blockchain data utilization, enabling developers and users to create powerful AI-driven decentralized applications (dApps).

NameGAI

RankNo.3941

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.8571500421232581,2025-08-14

Lowest Price0.000940784235454038,2025-07-16

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionThe first MCP-based, GraphRAG-Powered AI data layer enabling the integration of RWAs into the world of DeFAI. GraphAI introduces a revolutionary approach to blockchain data utilization, enabling developers and users to create powerful AI-driven decentralized applications (dApps).

Sector

Social Media

Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
