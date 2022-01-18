GARI

GARI is Empowering Short Video Content Creators With Social Tokens. The GARI Token offers Chingari App users a gateway to the blockchain space. The goal is to empower both creators and viewers on the Chingari App with technological tools to interact directly with each other and allow all users on the Chingari App to participate in the long-term direction of the social economy impacting the GARI Token. The GARI Token is interconnected with the Chingari App, opening to Chingari App users a wider blockchain world where they directly control their assets and can use their tokens to connect and transact with their counterparties, place governance votes, and catalyze platform engagement and user base growth.

NameGARI

RankNo.2120

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.03%

Circulation Supply561,537,169

Max Supply979,444,315.55

Total Supply979,444,315.55

Circulation Rate0.5733%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.0509175415173795,2022-01-18

Lowest Price0.001662954237778263,2025-08-01

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

