GHST

GHST was initiated as DAICO (DAO Governance Token Sale), which means that the funds raised are managed by the community. GHST is described as a DeFi-enabled crypto collectible project that allows users to collect, compete, and combine their Aavegotchis for a gamified DeFi experience.

NameGHST

RankNo.914

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)5.70%

Circulation Supply52,747,801.21406849

Max Supply0

Total Supply52,747,802.71425598

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.775128609064033,2024-04-01

Lowest Price0.24186409022695832,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

ELIZAOS Euphoria
GHST/USDT
Aavegotchi
24H High
24H Low
24H Volume (GHST)
24H Amount (USDT)
GHST/USDT
24H High
24H Low
24H Volume (GHST)
24H Amount (USDT)
