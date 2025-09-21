GIGGLE

GIGGLE is a memecoin combining “charity + education,” using a fee-donation mechanism and the Giggle Academy narrative to build a brand of “doing good through memes.”

NameGIGGLE

RankNo.239

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)5,649.32%

Circulation Supply1,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High281.147303020201,2025-10-25

Lowest Price0.002154581463322289,2025-09-21

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionGIGGLE is a memecoin combining “charity + education,” using a fee-donation mechanism and the Giggle Academy narrative to build a brand of “doing good through memes.”

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.