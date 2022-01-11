GLMR

Moonbeam is an EVM-compatible and substrate-based blockchain, which operates as a Polkadot parachain. Glimmer (GLMR) is the utility and governance token of the network, users can participate in governance, paying transaction fees, earning rewards through providing liquidity, and staking.

NameGLMR

RankNo.613

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.47%

Circulation Supply1,026,152,879

Max Supply∞

Total Supply1,201,821,282

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High29.841004580152095,2022-01-11

Lowest Price0.024847063235313445,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainGLMR

IntroductionMoonbeam is an EVM-compatible and substrate-based blockchain, which operates as a Polkadot parachain. Glimmer (GLMR) is the utility and governance token of the network, users can participate in governance, paying transaction fees, earning rewards through providing liquidity, and staking.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.