HAPPY

The official project of the Happy Cat meme, which owns the IP rights to the meme. It features a Telegram app with 1 million monthly active users. The project distributed 80% of the supply as an airdrop to app players, 10% to Solana mobile holders, and the remaining 10% was added to the liquidity pool and burned. The cat is happy.

NameHAPPY

RankNo.1865

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.02%

Circulation Supply3,333,174,669

Max Supply3,333,263,251

Total Supply3,333,174,669

Circulation Rate0.9999%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.05720146633296332,2024-11-14

Lowest Price0.000382420636071654,2025-04-03

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

