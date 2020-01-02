HBAR

Hedera is the most used enterprise-grade public network for you to make your digital world exactly as it should be – yours. HBAR is the native, energy-efficient cryptocurrency of Hedera that powers the decentralized economy. Whether you're a startup or enterprise, a creator or consumer, Hedera goes beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications.

NameHBAR

RankNo.17

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share0.0022%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,72%

Circulation Supply42 475 229 924,53402

Max Supply50 000 000 000

Total Supply50 000 000 000

Circulation Rate0.8495%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.57014605196947,2021-09-16

Lowest Price0.0100124401134,2020-01-02

Public BlockchainHBAR

Sector

Social Media

