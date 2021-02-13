HEGIC

Hegic is an on-chain peer-to-pool options trading protocol built on Ethereum. The Hegic protocol pioneers a peer-to-pool approach to options trading. It works like an AMM (automated market maker) for options. Users can trade non-custodial on-chain call and put options as an individual holder using the simplest and intuitive interfaces.

NameHEGIC

RankNo.842

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply703,727,349.1958504

Max Supply3,012,009,888

Total Supply3,012,009,888

Circulation Rate0.2336%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.64228275,2021-02-13

Lowest Price0.004946527298549685,2022-05-12

Public BlockchainETH

