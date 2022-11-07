HFT

Hashflow is a decentralized exchange designed for interoperability, zero slippage, and MEV-protected trades.

NameHFT

RankNo.689

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2.02%

Circulation Supply631,933,048.2257

Max Supply0

Total Supply997,353,568.2839

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.580920148894519,2022-11-07

Lowest Price0.024357787273328116,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

