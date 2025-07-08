HOODX

Robinhood xStock (HOODx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. HOODx tracks the price of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (the underlying). HOODx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Robinhood Markets, Inc., whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

NameHOODX

RankNo.1445

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)21,650.97%

Circulation Supply30,999.84548497

Max Supply∞

Total Supply30,999.84548497

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High153.08036045849482,2025-10-10

Lowest Price91.00407335090168,2025-07-08

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

