HOUSE

NameHOUSE

RankNo.1543

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.49%

Circulation Supply998,608,893.4936

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply998,608,893.4936

Circulation Rate0.9986%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.11901719263904348,2025-05-01

Lowest Price0.002732434010557032,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionA meme coin designed to hedge against the overheated US real estate market by opposing excessively high property prices.

