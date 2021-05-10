ICP

The Internet Computer is a decentralized cloud blockchain. It hosts secure and resilient apps, websites and enterprise systems, and enables trustless multi-chain. It is also a "self-writing cloud," where AI creates apps for mass-market users who provide instructions over chat. Try caffeine.ai and icp.ninja. Onchain compute burns the ICP token.

NameICP

RankNo.33

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0009%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)95.35%

Circulation Supply539,965,992.4834638

Max Supply

Total Supply539,965,992.4834638

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High750.73047694,2021-05-10

Lowest Price1.9772524244681915,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainICP

IntroductionThe Internet Computer is a decentralized cloud blockchain. It hosts secure and resilient apps, websites and enterprise systems, and enables trustless multi-chain. It is also a "self-writing cloud," where AI creates apps for mass-market users who provide instructions over chat. Try caffeine.ai and icp.ninja. Onchain compute burns the ICP token.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

Loading...