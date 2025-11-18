IJHON

Ondo Global Markets is a platform designed to bring traditional public security onchain, with tokens that are freely transferable and usable in DeFi.

NameIJHON

RankNo.1605

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply40,470.15328682

Max Supply0

Total Supply40,470.15328682

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High70.41497011797647,2026-01-15

Lowest Price62.64427639043048,2025-11-18

Public BlockchainETH

