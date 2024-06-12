IO

io.net is a decentralized AI computing & cloud platform. By aggregating GPU supply from underutilized sources, io.net creates a network that allows machine learning (ML) startups to access nearly unlimited computing power at a fraction of the cost of the traditional cloud.

NameIO

RankNo.493

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)6.38%

Circulation Supply269,194,237.9915997

Max Supply800,000,000

Total Supply800,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3364%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High6.438488090659158,2024-06-12

Lowest Price0.13150563585378403,2025-12-18

Public BlockchainSOL

