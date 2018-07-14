IQ

The IQ token is a cryptocurrency dedicated to building a more intelligent future through artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. The IQ token powers a knowledge ecosystem including applications such as IQ.wiki, the world's largest cryptocurrency and blockchain encyclopedia. IQ.wiki integrates AI for tasks including summarizing wiki articles. IQ is a DeFi and governance token with native staking enabled through HiIQ. The token is governed by BrainDAO which also includes BrainDAO's treasury of digital assets.

NameIQ

RankNo.466

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.03%

Circulation Supply23,802,092,880.928997

Max Supply60,000,000,000

Total Supply23,802,092,880.928997

Circulation Rate0.3967%

Issue Date2018-07-14 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.07653030008077621,2018-07-16

Lowest Price0.000624084526758,2020-03-13

Public BlockchainEOS

Sector

Social Media

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
