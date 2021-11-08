ISP

Ispolink is a novel cross-chain platform for developers powered by Binance Smart Chain and Polygon. Ispolink connects blockchain firms with industry-leading tech talents seamlessly via internal AI-powered algorithms. Its end-to-end solution provides businesses with a full set of tools to easily and efficiently navigate the entire selection process. Ispolink's interoperable blockchain ecosystem offers decentralized payments at scale with the native ISP token.

NameISP

RankNo.2045

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply7,864,719,596.878703

Max Supply0

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.018843901638805196,2021-11-08

Lowest Price0.000143279740355971,2025-11-04

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionIspolink is a novel cross-chain platform for developers powered by Binance Smart Chain and Polygon. Ispolink connects blockchain firms with industry-leading tech talents seamlessly via internal AI-powered algorithms. Its end-to-end solution provides businesses with a full set of tools to easily and efficiently navigate the entire selection process. Ispolink's interoperable blockchain ecosystem offers decentralized payments at scale with the native ISP token.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.