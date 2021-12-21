IZI

izumi Finance provides Programmable Liquidity as a Service (LaaS) firstly on Ethereum with Uniswap V3, and then will extend the liquidity service to multi-chains with built-in DEX. It will help liquidity providers earn additional liquidity mining rewards as well as trading fees on Uniswap V3. On the other side, it will help protocols attract liquidity in an efficient and lasting way.

NameIZI

RankNo.1190

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.03%

Circulation Supply787,400,000

Max Supply2,000,000,000

Total Supply2,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3937%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.22582181306541096,2021-12-21

Lowest Price0.003707408845399886,2025-05-19

Public BlockchainETH

Introductionizumi Finance provides Programmable Liquidity as a Service (LaaS) firstly on Ethereum with Uniswap V3, and then will extend the liquidity service to multi-chains with built-in DEX. It will help liquidity providers earn additional liquidity mining rewards as well as trading fees on Uniswap V3. On the other side, it will help protocols attract liquidity in an efficient and lasting way.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.