JELLYJELLY

The jelly jelly coin is live... Making the internet fun again...

NameJELLYJELLY

RankNo.367

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2.52%

Circulation Supply999,999,099

Max Supply0

Total Supply999,999,099

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.4941354967512596,2025-11-04

Lowest Price0.003710537802690673,2025-03-10

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionThe jelly jelly coin is live... Making the internet fun again...

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.