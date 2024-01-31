JUP

Jupiter is the leading DeFi dApp on Solana, serves as Solana’s primary liquidity infrastructure, driving more than 80% of the total retail liquidity movement and seamlessly integrating with the majority of protocols within the Solana network.

NameJUP

RankNo.77

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0002%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.72%

Circulation Supply3,190,419,072.66

Max Supply7,000,000,000

Total Supply6,863,982,960.018909

Circulation Rate0.4557%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.0433053112987576,2024-01-31

Lowest Price0.13003047620648273,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

Loading...