A decentralized autonomous organization named AssangeDAO was launched as a cryptocurrency fundraiser for Assange’s legal defense as he fights his last battle to avoid extradition to the U.S. on criminal charges.

RankNo.4552

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply17,346,146,461

Total Supply17,346,146,461

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.003305015220678857,2022-02-09

Lowest Price0.00001187231605627,2023-09-11

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

