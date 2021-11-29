KIBA

Kiba Inu is restoring integrity to meme coins by building the safest Dex and Launchpad in the space. KibaSwap already includes our swap, KibaFomo, Honeypot Checker, KibaTools, and KibaReports.

NameKIBA

RankNo.5049

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000,000

Total Supply826,909,234,639

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.00009215731205006,2021-11-29

Lowest Price0.000000138837383056,2022-03-04

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

