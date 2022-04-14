KONG

CyberKongz have paved the way for NFT projects and the concept of utility; pioneering innovations such as ERC-20 pair, smart contract protection, second collection utility, and more. The project is aimed at web3 enthusiasts with a passion for NFTs and DeFi。 CyberKongz have partnered with huge web2 brands such adidas and Kawada (nanoblocks), launching sell out physical and digital products

NameKONG

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionCyberKongz have paved the way for NFT projects and the concept of utility; pioneering innovations such as ERC-20 pair, smart contract protection, second collection utility, and more. The project is aimed at web3 enthusiasts with a passion for NFTs and DeFi。 CyberKongz have partnered with huge web2 brands such adidas and Kawada (nanoblocks), launching sell out physical and digital products

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.