KSM

Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment.

NameKSM

RankNo.177

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)94,64%

Circulation Supply17 314 591,25393727

Max Supply

Total Supply17 314 591,25393727

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2019-08-01 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High623.75283412,2021-05-18

Lowest Price0.915787390828,2020-01-14

Public BlockchainKSM

IntroductionKusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Kusama
