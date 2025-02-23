LBAI

The first bat meme token that will fly with AI.

NameLBAI

RankNo.2579

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply69,000,000,000

Max Supply69,000,000,000

Total Supply69,000,000,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000142961223304784,2025-08-14

Lowest Price0.000000069696303443,2025-02-23

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

