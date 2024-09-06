LBTC

LBTC is an institutional grade yield-bearing bitcoin, fully-backed by BTC and free to compose throughout DeFi. LBTC allows allocators to grow their BTC holdings while retaining core exposure to the asset. It’s secured by a decentralized consortium of 14 digital asset leaders, and is the largest Bitcoin LST commanding 60% of the market. LBTC provides passive yield derived from staking the underlying BTC to Babylon’s Bitcoin Staking Protocol. LBTC is the fouth-largest BTC derivative trailing only non-yield-bearing tokens WBTC, CBBTC and BTBC.

NameLBTC

RankNo.9122

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1,043.08%

Circulation Supply11,784.25882022

Max Supply0

Total Supply11,784.25882022

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High127777.10143093918,2025-08-14

Lowest Price52992.9830977622,2024-09-06

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

